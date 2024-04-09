Video: Real Reasons We Impeached Philip Shaibu – Edo Assembly Majority Leader Reveals

Advertisement

The Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Charity Aiguobarueghian, has given further explanations into why the former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, was impeached.

Naija News reports that after a series of speculations and assembly sittings, Shaibu was on Monday impeached, marking the end of a prolonged conflict between him and his former principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

While appearing virtually on Channels Television Morning Brief today, Aiguobarueghian said that Shaibu was impeached because he disclosed the state’s security and financial issues.

Aiguobarueghian, who represents the Ovia North East I constituency in the Edo State Assembly, affirmed that Shaibu’s removal was in accordance with the country’s laws.

The lawmaker stressed that the lawmakers found Shaibu guilty of the allegations against him.

Watch the interview below:

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Deputy Governor of Edo State, Marvellous Godwins Omobayo, has revealed why he was chosen.

Naija News had earlier reported that Omobayo was appointed Deputy Governor of the state following the impeachment of Philip Shaibu by the state House of Assembly, which indicted him for revealing government secrets.

Recall that Shaibu, the former deputy governor, was elected alongside Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016.

Both sought reelection and won in 2020 despite leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shortly before that year’s election.

However, Shaibu fell out with the governorGovernoridding to succeed him.

After Governor Obaseki inaugurated him in Benin on Monday, Omobayo quoted Obaseki as saying the decision to make him his deputy came from God.

He said, “Why me? This was the million naira question l asked His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki when he gave me the surprise invitation for a dialogue about this job a couple of days ago.

“His answer was simple and direct: ‘God!’ He elaborated further: ‘I looked through my history books and discovered that Akoko-Edo has never served in this capacity. I talked to a few key leaders from Akoko-Edo, across party lines, and all fingers pointed at you. The ultimate decision, however, came from God, and l could not say no.’ These were the words of His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, my namesake. A tale of two Godwins, you may say.

“Even though l was dumbfounded, l also could not say no for several reasons. First, my people of Akoko-Edo would never have forgiven me, if l had messed up the only chance God, history and ripe time have given them since creation.”