Edo 2024: Orbih, Philip Shaibu, Adjoto, Other PDP Leaders Gang-up Against Obaseki, Ighodalo

The National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-south, Dan Orbih, has renounced his membership of the PDP Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election.

Naija News reports that he made this declaration at his country home in Ogbona, Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Edo North PDP (Legacy) leaders.

Orbih stated that the current PDP led by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his chosen candidate, Asue Ighodalo, are not capable of leading Edo State.

He emphasized that the PDP legacy group will vote for a candidate who truly represents the people of Edo State.

Orbih expressed disappointment that since Obaseki joined the party in 2020, he has abandoned the group that worked and voted for his re-election. He clarified that he is not part of the PDP Campaign Council and will work towards ensuring that the people of Edo State know that the upcoming election is about the future of the state.

Orbih also criticized the removal of Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, describing it as political.

“I Chief Dan Orbih worked with Governor Obaseki to deliver him. People ask me question where are we today, what is the way forward?

“Today, I can boldly tell you the issue before us is what is the way forward? Let me tell you all is not well with Edo State PDP.

“As we prepare and move forward for the upcoming election we will do all we can to let Edo people know that this election is about Edo and the future of Edo.

“Let me send a powerful message to PDP, we the Edo PDP can tell you that it is not well with Edo PDP,” he said.

“Shaibu political travail is coming as a result of politics. We here today want to let the good people of Edo North to know that we support you, appreciate you and in the matter between you and Edo State government we stand by you.

“I am aware and convinced Philip Shaibu has taken his case to determine whether the governor was right or wrong. As for the PDP legacy group we are proud of Philip Shaibu,” Orbih added.

Former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, also spoke at the meeting, stating that the PDP under Obaseki’s leadership failed to manage the success of the 2020 election victory.

Instead of consolidating on the victory by rewarding those who worked for his re-election, he said Obaseki opted for other persons within the party who did not contribute to the victory.

Adjoto pledged to work with the Orbih-led PDP in the forthcoming Edo election, stating that he and his supporters in Akoko Edo are on the same page with the Orbih group.

Ex-Deputy Governor Shaibu also spoke at the meeting, stating that he is with the Orbih PDP legacy group.

He emphasized that Edo people cannot vote for a candidate who does not understand the problems and challenges faced by the people.

“We will not vote for an outsider in Edo State. Edo State needs a homegrown person, I want to assure you that we are in support of Chief Dan Orbih legacy group.

“We will not support Asue Ighodalo, but wait for the direction of the PDP legacy group on who to vote for,” Shaibu said.

Other leaders who attended the meeting included Hon. Jega, Jude Imagwe, Damian Lawani, Akhaba, Fred Attah, and Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, a member of the PDP legacy group from Edo South.

Naija News reports that the meeting highlighted the divisions within the PDP in Edo State, with the Orbih-led legacy group determined to chart a different course for the party in the state.