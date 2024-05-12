Fubara Voted Against Tinubu In 2023 Election – Rivers APC Chairman Reveals

The Rivers Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Tony Okocha, has claimed that Governor Simnalayi Fubara did not vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Okocha made the claim during a protest organised by some leaders of the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Fubara’s alleged plan to demolish the House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt.

Among those who participated in the protest were Desmond Akawor, Kingsley Chindah, Olaka Nwogu, among others.

According to Okocha, Fubara’s claims of supporting President Tinubu are false, stressing that the Governor never voted for him in the last election.

The APC chieftain noted that Fubara is claiming support for Tinubu to continue engaging in illegality.

He said, “This goes to show the world that Rivers people are united. We are one. The speaker had taken us round the premises and had given us the synopsis of what transpired when the governor in a Gestapo manner cane with thugs to harass the inhabitants here.

“27 lawmakers are members of our party and we owe them the responsibility to protect and defend them. At every twist and turn, the governor attempts to see how he can curry political patronage by claiming that he supports Mr. President. It is not true. It is a fluke.

“The world should know that they are not supporters of Mr. President. They want to lash on it to see whether they can continue to engage in their illegality. As chairman of APC, Rivers State, I have taken a look at the details of voting in the past election and it is clear to me that the governor did not vote for Mr. President.”