Just In: Plot To Unseat President Tinubu In 2027 Exposed

Ohanaze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organization, has condemned subversive plots to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 and affirmed its commitment to transparency and unity.

In a press release, the organization exposed a clandestine political maneuver by a Southeast Governor to become the running mate to a Northern presidential candidate in the 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the factional Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

According to Ohanaze Ndigbo, the plot involves exploiting Northern discontent with the Federal Government and allying with Igbo and Fulani leaders to position the Southeast Governor as the Vice Presidential candidate.

The organization accused the Governor of financially backing the failed Ohanaeze Reconciliation Committee, which aimed to advance this political agenda.

Ohanaze Ndigbo praised individuals like Professor Obasi Igwe, Dr. Harford Ugwu, and Professor Nwankwo Nwaezeigwe for their courage in exposing the hidden agendas and clandestine political machinations.

The organization refuted accusations directed at Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro by Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as groundless and malicious.

The Secretary-General of Ohanaze Ndigbo condemned threats to the lives of its members and emphasized the need for transparency, integrity, and unity in the face of political subterfuge.

The organization also called on all Ndigbo and well-meaning Nigerians to stand together to safeguard their collective future from divisive forces seeking to manipulate their destiny.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to upholding its core values of transparency, integrity, and unity, and urged collaboration, honesty, and dedication to the truth to navigate the challenges ahead.