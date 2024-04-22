Philip Shaibu Excluded As INEC Releases Final List Of Candidates For Edo Guber Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the final list of candidates for the forthcoming Edo State Governorship Election.

However, the electoral umpire excluded the impeached deputy Governor of the State, Philip Shaibu.

Naija News reports that in a statement signed by the National Commissioner & Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed that political parties are permitted to start their campaign in public from Wednesday, 24th April 2024.

He said the political campaigns would end at midnight on Thursday, September 19th, 2024, stressing that 17 political parties have fielded candidates for the election, 16 of whom are male and one female.

Olumekun added that the final list has been published at INEC’s office in Edo State and uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.

The statement read, “The Commission is pleased to announce the publication of the final list of candidates for the Edo State Governorship Election. Following the initial primaries, the Commission published the personal particulars of the Governorship candidates and their running mates in our State and Local Government offices in Edo State.

“Overall, seventeen (17) political parties are fielding candidates in the election. Sixteen (16) are male while one (1) is female. The final list, which also gives the breakdown of the candidates by age, academic qualifications and disability, has been published at our office in Edo State and also uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

“With the publication of the final list of candidates for the Edo State Governorship Election, the next activity is electioneering campaign.

“Therefore, Political Parties are now permitted to start campaign in public from Wednesday 24th April 2024 and end at midnight on Thursday 19th September 2024 as indicated in items 8 and 12 of the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election.”