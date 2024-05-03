Video: Nigerians Blast Teni For ‘Disrespecting’ Buhari And Prostrating To Greet IBD Dende

Nigerian Singer, Teniola Akpata, popularly known as Teni, has been criticized on the X platform over her gesture towards billionaire socialite, Ibrahim Dende Egungbohun, also known as IBD Dende, on the plane.

Naija News reports that the singer shared a video of her linking up with IBD on a plane.

Unlike the usual Yoruba custom of ladies going on their knees to greet, Teni was seen hailing IBD Dende with her hands up before prostrating for him.

IBD Dende was seen trying to stop Temi from prostrating as he rose to hug the excited singer.

The gesture generated outrage online as some Nigerians recalled how Teni allegedly disrespected former President Muhammadu Buhari during the National Merit Award ceremony in 2022.

@ukocarter wrote: “Teni disrespected a sitting President only to worship IBD Dende a criminal smuggler. What was Buhari’s offence?”

@lollypeezle wrote: “When Teni snubbed Buhari during her award presentation, the country jumped for joy thinking she was protesting against the hardship in the country. “She’s on the side of the people”😂 Isn’t this IBD Dende with serious allegations at the border?”

@novieverest wrote: “Just wait until IBD Dende runs for governor. You will see – Forget what Fisayo Soyombo exposed, he is a generous man.”

@Sports_Doctor2 wrote: “Nigeria is a joke. Shey na this same IBD Dende that Fisayo risked his life to expose as a smuggler with video evidence that Teni is lying on the floor to greet because Baba “dropped” something”

@IPrinceSaviour wrote: “Naija doesn’t celebrate their best ones. This same IBD Dende that Fisayo @fisayosoyombo risked his life to expose as a smuggler with video evidence that Teni is lying on the floor to greet because Baba “dropped” something. I wept for our generation.”

@GodwinDenzel wrote: “Disrespected Buhari in public view to roll on the floor for IBD Dende! HYPOCRITE”

@IkukuomaC wrote: “People like you are bad example to the society….you won’t tell that you didn’t see Fisayo investigate journalism job on IBD Dende smuggling activities in South west…A shame”

@Oluwafemi_sysad wrote: “The same IBD DENDE or another? Nigerians are not ready, in fact we deserve our leaders. Until the day Nigerians learn not to worship money NOTHING will change.We’re all thieves neither are we better than those in government, most are just yet to get that opportunity to steal.”