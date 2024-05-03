‘Retire Or Face Sanction’ – Uzodinma Tells Civil Servants Due For Retirement

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has approved the immediate suspension of approval for extension of service for all categories of civil servants, especially those in the cadres of Directors and Permanent Secretaries.

Naija News reports that the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmas Iwu, disclosed the latest development in a statement issued on Friday.

Uzodinma also urged all civil servants due for retirement to follow the extant laws to ensure that they leave the service on their retirement date, or else they would face sanction.

The Governor also announced the retirement of the Head of Service, Raymond Ucheoma, with immediate effect.

The announcement comes amid whispers of discontent over Ucheoma’s continued stay in office beyond his official retirement date.

Ucheoma’s retirement will allow the most senior director/permanent secretary in his office to take over.

The statement read: “In response to the concerns of the organised Labour and the need to ensure seamless career progression for civil servants, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State, has approved the immediate suspension of approval for extension of service for all categories of civil servants, especially those in the cadres of Directors and Permanent Secretaries.

“Consequently, all those who are due for retirements should follow the extant laws to ensure that they exit the service on the date of retirement.

“His Excellency has further directed that any civil servant who out of negligence or direct affront to the new directive, refuses to leave service when due for retirement would be made to refund monies paid to him/her within the period of overstay.”