Men Who Are Not Fit For Marriage – BBNaija’s Ennada Reveals

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada, has said that men who place their mothers over their wives are not ready for marriage.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, in a post on her Instagram page, stated that men who put their mothers above their wives don’t have any business getting married.

Backing up her stance on marriage claim, Ifu Ennade added that anyone who wants to argue with her should read the scripture.

She wrote, “To all the men who place their mothers above their wives. I believe any man who places his mother above his wife is not ready for marriage. In fact, he has no business being married. Before you argue with me, let Genesis 2.24 be your guide.”

Meanwhile, Ifu Ennada recently shared that her refusal to engage in premarital sex led to the end of a relationship.

Naija News reports that the reality star boldly expressed her stance against premarital sex in a video posted on her Instagram page.

She captioned the video, “I’ll always say no to premarital s*x even if it breaks my heart. God over man.”

Ifuennada shared that her partner humiliated and disrespected her due to her stance against premarital sex, as she revealed in another post.

Despite the pain, the reality TV star reiterated that she focuses on pleasing God rather than pursuing earthly relationships, trusting His divine plans.