Police Officer Cuts Off Wife’s Hand In Plateau

A police officer with Plateau State Police Command, identified as Ibrahim Shagari, is under investigation for cutting off the hand of his wife over an argument about money.

Naija News learnt what usually caused misunderstanding between the couple turned into a bizarre incident in their home.

Narrating the incident, the wife of the police officer, Hauwa Shagari, in an interview with Channels TV, said the violence occurred following an argument between her and her husband.

Hauwa Shagari, who is currently at the hospital where she is receiving treatment and recuperating, said her husband always misbehaves whenever he is drunk.

She said, “I don’t have issues of violence with him, except insults when he is drunk. Whenever he drinks and gets drunk, he misbehaves. I manage to take care of him whenever he is drunk and lock him up in a room.

“He often says he would break the door and I have always responded that anything he wants to do, he should do. Then he would start calling neighbours to open the door for him. He would get tired and sleep off. That’s all.

“That day, I was trying to do the same thing so that he would enter and go and sleep. However, I was not aware that he was holding a sharp cutlass, and that was how he cut my hand. He has never beaten me before. Only that we argue from time to time.”

Government officials from the Ministry of Health, Women’s Affairs and Social Development, and the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission visited the victim at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where she is receiving medical attention.

According to the aforementioned publication, the Plateau Command of the Nigeria Police Force has concluded the trial of Ibrahim Shagari for domestic violence while the Plateau State Government has assured they will be responsible for Hauwa Shagari and the children’s upkeep.

Also speaking on the matter, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Caroline Dafu, condemned the act, especially gender-based violence, which is becoming rampant.