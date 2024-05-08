‘You Will Be Dismissed’ – Fubara Bars All LGA Heads From Appearing Before Rivers Assembly

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has barred all heads and officials of the 23 local government areas in the state from appearing before the Rivers Assembly, especially the lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News learnt that Fubara’s directive is contained in an online circular signed by the Director of Information and Communications for Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Ebirieneuket Nteile C, dated Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

The governor warned that any local government official who appeared before the lawmakers loyal to Wike, led by Martin Amaewhule as Speaker, would be sacked.

The circular read. “I am directed to inform you/ all officers of the 23 Local Government Councils in Rivers State, not to honour/appear before the Members of Assembly or any purported invitation by anybody or group of persons in any guise without the permission of the Acting Chairman- Local Government Service Commission.

“Any staff who disobeys or violates this instruction will be dismissed accordingly from service.

“Treat as very important, please.”

It would be recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee Chairman in the state, Tony Okocha, had on Tuesday called on the 27 members of the state House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to commence impeachment process against Governor Sim Fubara immediately.

Okocha warned that the lawmakers’ failure to heed the directive would attract severe sanctions in accordance with relevant sections of the party’s constitution.