Security Guard Arrested For Stealing Customer’s Car

The Rivers State Police Command has disclosed that its operatives apprehended a security guard along the Aba Road axis of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The suspect, identified as Meshark Monday, reportedly stole a customer’s car undergoing repairs at his place of work and attempted to sell it before luck ran out of him.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson for the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, on Sunday, the suspect suspicious movement caught the officers’ attention as he attempted to evade them near the G.R.A junction.

The statement reads, “Meshark Monday, a 27-year-old native of Ogoni in Rivers State, was apprehended by crack operatives of the Olu Obanjo Division on May 2nd around 12:45 a.m. driving a Toyota Corolla along Olu Obasanjo,

Advertisement

“Monday’s suspicious manoeuvres caught officers’ attention as he attempted to evade them near the G.R.A junction. After a high-speed chase onto Aba Road, he was successfully apprehended.

“During interrogation, Monday, a security officer at Geepap Mobile Company, confessed to his crime. Despite working there for two years, he had concealed his driving skills.”

The state police spokesperson noted that Monday “admitted succumbing to temptation when hunger struck at midnight, stealing a customer’s car parked for maintenance to sell and improve his life.

Advertisement

Upon contacting Geepap’s General Manager, Godfrey, it was revealed that Monday’s driving abilities were unknown as the stolen vehicle was undergoing repairs.

Iringe-Koko noted that the case has been “charged to court.