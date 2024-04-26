‘Is Not My Father’s Money’ – Davido Speaks On Secret Of His Success

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has attributed his success in the music industry to his value rather than his father’s wealth.

Naija News reports that the Grammy-nominated singer made this known during an interview on the American podcast ‘Business Untitled.’

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner explained that there are people from wealthier backgrounds than him who have attempted to create a niche for themselves in the entertainment industry but weren’t as successful as he is.

According to Davido, he gained acceptance in the entertainment industry because of his talent, not his wealthy background.

He said, “There are many billionaires in Nigeria, even richer than my father… And there are people [billionaire’s children] who have tried to do what I have tried to do: music, entertainment, business. But mine has been successful because of my values.

“The biggest challenge I had when I started music was that my father is wealthy. But I got accepted for one reason and that reason is that I am good, talented. I don’t think I would have ever been accepted if I wasn’t good at what I do.”

Meanwhile, Davido, has revealed the top three favourite artists when it comes to collaboration.

Speaking during an interview with an American podcast, Business Untitled, Davido named two Nigerian artists and an American singer as his top three favourite artists.

Asked to name his favourite artists in terms of collaboration, he mentioned Chris Brown, Kizz Daniel and Zlatan Ibile.