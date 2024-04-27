‘I Have Lost Count Of Menial Jobs I Have Done In America’ – Nollywood Actress, Doris Simeon

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, has said she was not ashamed of doing menial jobs in the United States of America because she needed to pay her bills.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known while speaking in an interview with her colleague, Kunle Afod.

Recounting some menial jobs she had done in the US, Doris said she had lost count of them but is currently working for the government as a social worker.

She said, “I have lost count of the number of jobs I have done here. I once worked as a delivery person, and even met people who recognised me, but what could I do? After all, they won’t pay my bills. I worked as a personal shopper as well, and hairdressing is something I still. Currently, I work for the government as a social worker.

“This (US) is where my child is with his father, and that is one of the reasons I decided to stay back here. I have been here since 2018, and I really miss home (Nigeria). What I miss most about Nigeria are those street foods, such as roasted yam and corn. I also miss my friends and family.

“It was not easy starting all over, because in this place, only the tough will last. If one is lazy, one will be hungry. People who have been here for 20 to 50 years don’t find it easy, because with the kind of system they have, one cannot avoid paying bills. If one does not work, one won’t eat, and one won’t be able to pay bills.”

Simeon also stated that she still has many admirers. She said, “A lot of men still send me messages on social media to ask about my relationship status. Those who know me know I don’t like to make a noise about my private life. The fact that I don’t post online does not mean I don’t have a man in my life. I have a man in my life, but I don’t reject gifts.”