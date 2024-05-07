Tinubu Is Getting His Health Care In Nigeria – Minister Says

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is getting some health care in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Alausa made this known in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

Recall that President Tinubu is yet to return to Nigeria days after the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia.

The president’s absence has ignited concerns about his whereabouts among many Nigerians.

However, the Health Minister said President Tinubu’s absence from the country is not due to medical reasons.

According to him, Tinubu is well, healthy and leading Nigeria in the right direction, as against speculations that the president is sick.

Alausa noted that the current administration is concerned about developing the healthcare system for Nigerians.

He said, “Let me tell you, we are developing a healthcare system for Nigerians not for the President. We have 220 million Nigerians and that’s what Mr President wants.

“We have a president that is well, that is healthy and leading the country in the right direction. The president is getting some of his care in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the immediate past deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu is addressing the ‘bulk of Nigeria’s challenges.

Naija News reports that Omo-Agege, the All Progressive Congress, APC, Delta State gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election, made the statement over the weekend while briefing journalists in Effurun, Delta State.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to improve Nigeria’s current economic situation and urged Nigerians to pray and support the president.

Omo-Agege admitted that the party was aware that things would get worse before getting better, and Tinubu knows the right steps to take to turn the economy around.