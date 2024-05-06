Omo-Agege Makes Case For Tinubu Amidst ‘Bulk’ Of Nigeria’s Challenges

The immediate past deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, has asserted that President Bola Tinubu is addressing the ‘bulk of Nigeria’s challenges.

Naija News reports that Omo-Agege, the All Progressive Congress, APC, Delta State gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election, made the statement over the weekend while briefing journalists in Effurun, Delta State.

He expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to improve Nigeria’s current economic situation and urged Nigerians to pray and support the president.

Omo-Agege admitted that the party was aware that things would get worse before getting better, and Tinubu knows the right steps to take to turn the economy around.

He said, “My message to Nigerians is that they should continue to pray for the President. They should continue to support the President. He means well to our people.

“We knew from the outset that it was going to get worse before it got any better. But we are confident that the President has a management team in place that turns things around. And Nigerians only need to be more patient with the President and in no time, Nigerians will celebrate this administration.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told us that he knows what to do. When he said that before he became President, people thought he was bluffing. But some of us were confident because of his track record as former Governor of Lagos State. And by May 29, he would have been in power for one year. The bulk of the challenges are being addressed.”

While describing the Coastal Highway project as a major infrastructure for the South-South, Omo-Agege said that Tinubu decided that the road was crucial for the economic well-being and expansion of the Nigerian economy.

He added, “Some others, right now, are questioning whether N4 billion should be used per kilometre but what they failed to understand is that this road construction is novel, we are not using asphalt, we are using cement.

“It is moulded for low or zero maintenance as it will be there in perpetuity, unlike asphalt that washes off after some years. So, the president is doing a great job and Nigerians are going to applaud him soonest.”