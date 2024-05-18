2027: Tinubu’s Reelection Will Be Easy If Atiku Step Down For Peter Obi – Lauretta Onochie

Lauretta Onochie, a former Media Aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that the reelection of President Bola Tinubu on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be made easy if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, step down for his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, in 2027.

Naija News recalls that Obi and Atiku recently met behind closed doors, sparking speculations about a merger of some opposition political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Confirming the move by opposition parties to align in a bid to unseat the APC in the 2027 election, Atiku said he would step down for Peter Obi if he is chosen as the party’s presidential candidate in the 2027 general election.

In an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday, Atiku said he would abide by the decision of party members if they unanimously agreed to zone the PDP’s presidential candidate to the South East.

Advertisement

Atiku added that if the party selects Obi as the presidential candidate in 2027, he will readily offer his support to him.

Reacting, Onochie, in a post via X on Saturday, said Atiku stepping down for Obi would make President Tinubu’s reelection easier and prayed that Atiku would make such a decision in 2027.

She wrote: “Our Father and our God. Yes, it’s me, your son. I pray that Atiku steps down for Obi, so that 2027 would be an easy job for APC re-election

Advertisement

“You know I never ask you for anything because you are a responsible father who provides for me, always. Thank you for answered prayer.”