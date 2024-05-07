Popular Nigerian Actress, Ovularia Is Dead

Nigerian actress, Madam Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia, in the 80s TV sitcom titled ‘The New Masquerade’, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Ovularia died at age 81, exactly four and a half years after her rumoured death on November 5, 2019.

Her daughter, Justina Ngozi Evoeme, who is based in London, confirmed Ovularia’s demise to Vanguard, stating that the thespian died in Port Harcourt on Sunday and was surrounded by loved ones.

Justina described her mother’s demise as painful and shocking, adding, “I need to get my head around what has happened.”

Also confirming Ovularia’s death in a terse statement, Evoeme Emekalam’s family said, “Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the public, all those who loved her and her work in ‘The new Masquerade,’ of her passing. Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme will be dearly missed and was extremely loved by her family and also by you, her fans.

“We thank you all for your support and for respecting our privacy at this time. God bless you all and may our dear Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme rest in perfect peace, now and always.”