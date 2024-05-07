NSA Ribadu’s Brother Is Dead

Salihu Ahmadu Ribadu, the brother to National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, is dead.

Naija News reports that Salihu, who was ill, died on Sunday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

President Bola Tinubu sent a high-profile delegation led by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to express condolences to the Ribadu family.

Gbajabiamila was accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, Minister of Arts and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, and Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice President), Dr. Aliyu Modibbo Umar.

Speaking at Ribadu’s family home in Yola, Gbajabiamila said President Tinubu was saddened by the loss which he described as painful and irreparable.

He said, “Mr. President has mandated us to come to Yola and condole with a valued member of his team, the National Security Adviser, and by extension the rest of the family over the sad loss suffered by them.

“The loss of a close family member like this is very painful, and it is therefore important for friends and family to come together and commiserate with the bereaved family.”