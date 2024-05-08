Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 8th May, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 8th May 2024

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has confirmed that the Nigerian leader is currently in Europe.

Onanuga also confirmed in a post on Tuesday that President Tinubu will return to Nigeria tomorrow, Wednesday, 8th May.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe,” Onanuga wrote on the X platform.

The clarification from the presidential media aide follows several concerns raised by Nigerians about the whereabouts of President Tinubu.

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ordered the Rivers State House of Assembly to immediately commence impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The chairman of the Rivers APC caretaker committee, Tony Okocha, gave the directive on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He accused the Governor of failing to abide by the terms of the peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu in resolving the political crisis which has engulfed the oil-rich state and pitched the incumbent Governor against his predecessor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Okocha said the governor “has insulted the sensibility” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has once again called on motorists to shun panic buying of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

The national oil company made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by its Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye.

The NNPC stated that the nationwide supply and distribution of petrol has continued to improve, adding that queues in filling stations monitored across several states, including Lagos and the FCT have reduced.

The Company also stated that at the moment, it has over 1.5 billion litres stock of PMS, which is equivalent to over 30 days sufficiency.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has submitted that Nigeria has witnessed more jailbreaks since the name of the Nigerian Prison Service was changed to Nigerian Correctional Service.

Akpabio made the submission on Tuesday during a debate on the floor of the Senate for two pieces of legislation billed for concurrence.

Naija News reports that the bills for concurrence were one to repeal and enact the law establishing Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, and another to repeal the Fire Service Act and enact Federal Fire and Rescue Service.

Speaking during the plenary, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro said there was no need to change the name because the “rescue component” is already part of the fire service’s responsibility.

However, Akpabio had a different view as he said there was a need to examine such laws.

“This is something to be looked at. When you are convicted, you are supposed to learn a skill,” Akpabio said.

“But since we changed the name to the correctional centre, there have been more jailbreaks.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Binance, Richard Teng, has alleged that some officials of the Nigerian government demanded a bribe from the company to make their investigation “go away.”

According to Teng in a blog post on Tuesday, the company had engaged with some government officials on January 8 in Abuja, during which the organization was accused of criminal activities bordering on illegal operations in the country and foreign exchange rate manipulations.

He stated that after the meeting with the Nigerian authorities, they were approached by unknown persons who claimed to be representatives of the government officials and suggested to them to make a payment in settlement of the allegations within 48 hours of making the request.

Teng, however, said the offer was rejected through their legal counsel, who demanded an open and official settlement of all pending issues.

The Binance CEO in his blog post added that despite multiple requests, the organization is yet to receive details of the allegations.

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, has officially dropped the lawsuit against members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

Naija News understands that the legal action was initally initiated against the members of the Council over the beaded crown worn prior to the passing of the late 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

With the latest announcement on Tuesday, the path is now clear for the coronation of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

One of the aides to Ladoja, Adeola Oloko, confirmed this decision to the PUNCH on Tuesday.

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume has said the renovation of the Red Chamber was poorly done by the contractor that handled the project.

Naija News reports that both chambers of the National Assembly had undergone a renovation that lasted about two years.

Lawmakers had to use temporary venues for plenary and committee hearings while the renovation, which cost N42 billion, lasted.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, Senator Ndume said there was no electronic voting device, and the speakers in the chamber were not audible.

The Borno South Senator likened the Red Chamber to a “conference room”, saying that the renovation needs to be corrected.

In his response, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the contract for the renovation of the national assembly was awarded during the tenure of former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Akpabio said there is a need for the national assembly to own the complex, instead of ceding ownership to the FCT administration.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is getting some health care in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Alausa made this known in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

Recall that President Tinubu is yet to return to Nigeria days after the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Saudi Arabia.

The president’s absence has ignited concerns about his whereabouts among many Nigerians.

However, the Health Minister said President Tinubu’s absence from the country is not due to medical reasons.

According to him, Tinubu is well, healthy and leading Nigeria in the right direction, as against speculations that the president is sick.

Alausa noted that the current administration is concerned about developing the healthcare system for Nigerians.

The French Government has said there are no discussions between France and Nigeria to establish military bases in the country.

Recall that some eminent Northern leaders and Civil Society Organisations cautioned President Bola Tinubu against allowing the United States and the French governments to relocate their military bases from the Sahel to Nigeria.

In a letter to Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly, the leaders urged the government to resist pressures from the US and France.

They questioned the benefits of foreign military bases, particularly noting the lack of effectiveness in curbing terrorism in the Sahel region despite the presence of American troops and intelligence personnel in Niger.

However, in an interview with The Punch, the Head of Communication at the French Embassy in Nigeria, Onyinye Madu, said there was no such plan to establish any military base in the country.

Madu added that no discussions have taken place or are planned between France and Nigeria regarding the relocalisation of military bases.

The Nigeria Labour Congress has rejected the recently introduced cybersecurity levy by the Central Bank of Nigeria and is demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Naija News reported that CBN had issued a new directive to all financial institutions, including commercial, merchant, non-interest banks, payment service banks, and mobile money operators, mandating the implementation of a 0.5% cybersecurity levy on all electronic transactions.

This move is in line with the provisions of the recently amended Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2024.

The directive, detailed in a circular, instructs that the levy be applied at the point of electronic transfer origination, with the deducted amount to be reflected in the customer’s account as a “Cybersecurity Levy.”

In a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, the NLC lamented that the levy is another anti-people policy of the government amid extreme economic hardship.

Read more Nigerian news on Naija News.