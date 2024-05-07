Just In: Rashidi Ladoja Withdraws Suit Against Olubadan-in-Council

The Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rasidi Ladoja, has officially dropped the lawsuit against members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

Naija News understands that the legal action was initally initiated against the members of the Council over the beaded crown worn prior to the passing of the late 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun.

With the latest announcement on Tuesday, the path is now clear for the coronation of the Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

One of the aides to Ladoja, Adeola Oloko, confirmed this decision with the PUNCH on Tuesday.

