‘A Painful Void Has Been Created’ – Peter Obi Mourns Olubadan Of Ibadanland

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

He wrote: “I am saddened by the reports of the passing on of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II. He was a true Nigerian who remained committed to building a better nation for all Nigerians.

“He served the nation as a legislator and made immense contributions to the development of the nation. His death has created a painful void, not just in Ibadanland, but in the entire nation.

“I sincerely condole with the entire Balogun family, the government and the people of Ibadan land and Oyo State over this sad loss, while praying God to grant them, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear this sad irreplaceable loss.

“May God grant him eternal rest in His Kingdom.”

Naija News reports that the late traditional ruler was buried on Friday at his ancestral home in Aliwo Ibadan.