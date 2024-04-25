Peter Obi Speaks On Forensic Audit On LP’s Accounts

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said a forensic audit is currently being carried out on the party’s accounts in line with his request.

Recall that Obi had demanded an independent audit firm to probe the party’s account after the party’s former National Treasurer, Oluchi Oparah, accused the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, of corruption.

She challenged Abure to account for an alleged N3.5bn raised from the sale of nomination forms and fundraising activities in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

Addressing journalists at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Obi said the final report of the audit would be made known to reporters at the end of the process.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated that the party would be transparent and accountable to its members and Nigerians with the issue of the accounts.

Obi said, “Yes, we are doing that (audit). But we are not going to be reporting to you daily on the auditors’ reports. It is only when they finish that we can let the world know. But if you want to get a daily report from the auditors, we will direct you to them.

“People know that financial issues can take years sometimes to finish. So we can only talk to you about it when it is finished.”