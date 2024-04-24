Peter Obi Speaks On Quranic Education In Nigeria

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, recently donated ten million naira to an Almajiri school to encourage the establishment of Quranic education in Nigeria.

Obi, while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, expressed interest to give support to more Almajiri schools, suggesting that Quranic education can go side by side with western education in the same classroom.

According to him, solving the challenges of the present is imperative, but it is more critical to plan for the future.

This is as the former Governor of Anambra State admonished the government at all levels to cut waste and channel funds to lift people out of poverty.

This, he said, could be achieved by tackling challenges in the education and health sectors.

Obi also appealed to wealthy Nigerians to join him in providing water and sanitation, among other amenities, to Nigerians. He stressed that the appeal to provide water to Nigerians who lack it led him to sink ten boreholes in the North with the intention of adding another ten.

Again in a post on his X handle, Obi reiterated his call for investment in the health sector with the training and encouragement of health practitioners.

He wrote: “Health remains a critical contributor to national development and one of the critical measures of the human development index. I have continued to encourage investments in the human infrastructure of the health sector, which is the training and encouragement of healthcare professionals.

“By investing in the training of more health workers, we will build a strong health sector, effectively contributing to our human and national development. I encourage the governments, donor agencies and other well-meaning Nigerians, to join in this noble cause of supporting the training of more nurses and healthcare professionals for the ultimate development of the country.

“Building a very functional health sector remains critical in our journey to New Nigeria, which I insist is possible and imminent.”

In another post earlier, Obi urged Nigerian leaders to join him in ensuring the elimination of “the scourge of out-of-school children and empower quality education for all.

“Together, let us champion the potential of every learner and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”