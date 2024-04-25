I’m Not Obsessed To Replace Tinubu As President – Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said he was not obsessed about replacing President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The former Governor of Anambra State said he is only desperate to see the poor and underprivileged Nigerians being pulled out of their difficult situation daily.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja, Obi stressed that he would not shy away from discussing pressing issues plaguing the country.

He said, “We live in a system where public officeholders and politicians are only seen during elections. I can tell you that it is an everyday job. I have said several times that I am not desperate to become the President of Nigeria. But I am desperate to see the poor and underprivileged Nigerians being pulled out of their difficult situation daily.

“That is what I am desperate to see. And all of us can do it as well. You can’t even be happy or fulfilled when several million (Nigerians) don’t know where the next meal will come from. When I see children suffering, it increases my pain. This is not about campaign.”

Focus On Existing Roads, Highways

The LP chieftain disclosed that if he were to become President, he would do things differently by focusing on repairing existing roads as against approving contracts for new ones.

Obi stated that some deplorable major highways, such as Lagos-Badagry and Kano-Kaduna, had become death traps and should be the priority of any serious government.

He added: “If I were to be the President of Nigeria today, nobody would think of any new road until we finish the existing ones. In this country, we are always trying to do things anyhow. Today, you can’t move from Lagos to Badagry, a short period of less than 100 kilometres. It has been under construction for several years. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has also not been completed for several years.