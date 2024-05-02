Non-performing Ministers In Tinubu’s Administration Should Be Sacked – Uche Nwosu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has urged President Bola Tinubu to introduce a reward system aimed at promoting excellence among Nigerian ministers.

Nwosu also advised that non-performing ministers should be sacked.

He stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

He noted that while it is still early to assess the administration, which will clock one year by May 29, 2024, visible indices show that Tinubu is on the right track.

The APC chieftain specifically canvassed national honours for ministers that perform very well.

According to him, “Let me stress that the President Tinubu administration is just getting to one year in office. When you look at the ministers that were appointed last year, people will be asking, ‘How many of them have done well?

“But we should also be looking at a reward system whereby ministers that perform well should be rewarded.

“Infact if I am Mr President, any minister that has performed wonderfully well should be given a national honour.

“I will say that Mr President has done well and this can be seen in various areas like FCT where we have seen infrastructural development, in the finance sector where the Naira is appreciating, in the solid minerals sector where efforts are being made to generate revenue through mineral deposits. Also, some of the refineries are about to start production.”