President Tinubu Gives Fresh Appointment To Jega

President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the appointment of the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, as the Chairman of the Governing Council of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), Sokoto State.

It is understood that Jega’s appointment is among 555 others approved by the President to serve as chairmen and members of governing councils of tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

A source told Leadership that in addition to Jega, other board members include Miss Mary Nyieor Yisa, R.O. Kazeem, Professor Usman Musa, and Dr Anthony Usoro.

The source source, “The Federal Government has appointed chairmen and members of the governing council for Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.”

Naija News earlier reported that the governing council’s appointment followed President Tinubu’s assent to a list of nominees selected by the Ministry of Education.

An advertorial signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, showed the appointment of a chairperson and four members for each institution.

The advertorial stated that the Inaugural/Retreat for the Chairmen and Members of the Governing Councils of Tertiary Institutions will take place on Thursday, May 30th, and Friday, May 31st, 2024.

It added that the inauguration and retreat would take place at 9:00 a.m. daily at the National Universities Commission (NUC) headquarters in Abuja.