President Bola Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has appointed new persons as board members of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The appointments were confirmed in a statement on Friday from the presidency.

According to the statement, Halima Kyari was named by the President as NAICOM board chairperson.

Below is the full list of appointees named to the NAICOM board.

(1) Ms. Halima Kyari — Chairperson

(2) Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin — Commissioner for Insurance

(3) Mr. Olawoye Gam-Ikon — Deputy Commissioner (Technical Operations)

(4) Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada — Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Administration)

(5) Dr. Miriam Kene Kachikwu — Member

(6) Mr. Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun — Member

(7) Mr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed — Member

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has also approved the appointment of board members for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The development was made known in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, the President anticipates that all members of the Board of this critical commission will bring to bear their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission’s core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient, to bolster investor confidence and contribute immeasurably to the nation’s economic development.