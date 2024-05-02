Tinubu’s Administration Will Not Blame Buhari For Nigeria’s Economic Crisis – Kashim Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has stated that the current administration will not blame the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari for the present challenges it is currently facing.

Shettima stated that President Bola Tinubu administration has decided to take a bitter pill for the country instead of settling for a placebo.

He stated this during the second Chronicle Roundtable, organised by the 21st Century Chronicle,

The VP lamented that this is the most difficult time to occupy political leadership in Nigeria due to the challenges facing the country.

According to him, “The president chose the option that will save the lives of the people instead of the ones that will lead to the prolong the economic death. We will not resort to put the blame on previous administration as leadership is about courage, continuity.

“Before we took charge, the biggest elephant in the room was about fuel subsidy removal. It was an albatross round the neck of the nation for the past 20 to 30 years. We understood why our predecessor decided to remove subsidy because there were no sufficient budget for it in the fiscal year.

“A year before we took office, Nigeria’s debt service to revenue ratio had grown to 111.18 percent. It was an economic death sentence. To be plain to us, our debt service was that if you earn N100,000, you are forced to borrow an additional N11,800 to pay the debtor. How do we intend to survive this? It will be long before we become a pariah.”