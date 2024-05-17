Tinubu Has Taken Decisions Previous Administration Could Not Take – Ganduje

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made some bold decisions that previous administrations could not.

The former Governor of Kano State expressed his confidence that the decisions, policies, and programs implemented by the Tinubu administration will soon lead the country towards progress and prosperity.

Naija News reports that Ganduje gave this assurance during a gathering with officials from the Forum of APC Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday night.

Ganduje praised Tinubu’s leadership qualities and further stated that Nigerian refineries would soon be producing enough fuel.

“I assure you that our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also a grassroots politician, tested and trusted. He is great, because he is bold enough to take some decisions which the previous administrations could not take and very soon, you will start seeing the positive effects of the reforms that he’s introducing.

“Our refineries will soon be producing abundant fuel. It is all over the world now that the narrative is changing about the use of petrol, CNG vehicles will soon be on ground where transportation will be cheaper.

“The reforms Asiwaju is introducing will take Nigeria to the next level,” Ganduje said.