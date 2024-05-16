Tinubu Govt Announces Date To Open Student Loan Application Portal

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, on Thursday, announced the official date for the opening of the portal for student loan applications.

A statement signed by the media lead of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Nasir Ayantogo, said the portal will be opened on May 24, 2024.

Ayantogo said the opening of the application portal marks a significant milestone in the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to fostering accessible and inclusive education for all Nigerian students.

He stated that through the portal, students can now access loans to pursue their academic aspirations without financial constraints.

Ayantogo stated that the portal (on nelf.gov.ng) provides a user-friendly interface for students to submit their loan applications.

“We encourage all eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their future and contribute to the growth and development of our nation.

“Students can access the portal on www.nelf.gov.ng to begin the application,” the statement said.

Recall that on June 12, 2023, Tinubu signed the Access to Higher Education Act, 2023, into law to enable indigent students to access interest-free loans for their educational pursuits in any Nigerian tertiary institution.

The Act, popularly known as the Students Loan Law, also established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund to process all loan requests, grants, disbursement, and recovery.

Although the government initially announced that the scheme would be launched in September, it suffered several delays, leading to an indefinite postponement in early March.

