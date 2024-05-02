Just In: Tinubu’s Gov’t Will Show No Favouritism In Fighting Corruption – VP Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, declared on Thursday (today) that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is resolute in its commitment to combat corruption impartially and without any bias.

Naija News reports that Shettima made this assertion during the Second Edition of The Chronicle Roundtable in Abuja today, where he also highlighted the government’s efforts to address the country’s unemployment issue.

The event primarily aimed to analyze how Tinubu’s administration’s economic and social agenda will bring about a transformative impact on Nigeria.

Dignitaries present at the gathering included the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris; the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters in the office of the Vice President, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, and the former Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Shamsudeen Usman, among others.

This news platform understands that some prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the President’s political party, are currently facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for various corruption charges.

The most recent addition to this list is the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency on 19 counts related to alleged money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds amounting to N80.2 billion.

Recall that Bello served as the governor of Kogi State from January 27, 2016, to January 27, 2024, when he transferred power to his fellow APC party member, Usman Ododo.

On April 17, 2024, armed EFCC officials surrounded Bello’s residence in Abuja with the intention of arresting him. However, Ododo arrived at the scene and reportedly helped Bello escape.

Following this incident, the EFCC issued a warrant for Bello’s arrest, emphasizing that any interference with their activities would not be tolerated. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, supported this stance.

Fagbemi urged Bello to surrender himself to the authorities. Justice Emeka Nwite at the Federal High Court in Abuja is handling the case.