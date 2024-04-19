President Tinubu Appoints Board Members For Securities And Exchange Commission (Full List)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of board members for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The development was made known in a statement on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, the President anticipates that all members of the Board of this critical commission will bring to bear their wealth of experience and competence in advancing the commission’s core mandate of developing and regulating a capital market that is dynamic, fair, transparent, and efficient, to bolster investor confidence and contribute immeasurably to the nation’s economic development.

Below is the full list.

(1) Mr. Mairiga Aliyu Katuka — Chairman

(2) Mr. Emomotimi Agama — Director-General

(3) Frana Chukwuogor — Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement)

(4) Mr. Bola Ajomale — Executive Commissioner (Operations)

(5) Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman — Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services)

(6) Mr. Lekan Belo — Non-Executive Commissioner

(7) Mr. Kasimu Garba Kurfi — Non-Executive Commissioner

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has said that the fiscal and monetary authorities are complementing each other to bring down inflation.

Edun stated this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists after a meeting with investors at the ongoing Spring Meetings of the (IMF) and World Bank in Washington DC.

The Minister said that the Federal Government would pin down Ways and Means to deal with the problem of too much liquidity in the system.