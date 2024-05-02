Police Arrest Alleged Mastermind Behind Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack

The Nigerian Police has arrested the alleged mastermind behind the violent assault on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train which occurred in March 2022.

The arrested suspect was identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi, also known as Mandi.

The development was announced during a press briefing in Kaduna on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

He informed the press that the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the incidents.

Adejobi also disclosed that Mandi participated in the abduction of students from Greenfield University in 2021.

