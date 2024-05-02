Lagos Market Chaos: Police Arrest 50 Suspects Amid Hoodlum Clash

Lagos State Police Command operatives apprehended more than 50 individuals on Thursday following a clash between hoodlums at the renowned Ile-Epo foodstuff market in Alimosho Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that the conflict, which started on Wednesday night and lasting through Thursday morning, saw warring thugs exchanging blows as they sought retribution over an undisclosed grievance, resulting in the burning of shops and the destruction of goods.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin declared in a statement that order has been reestablished at the market in the state.

Hundeyin said, “Following reports of clashes among some youths and hoodlums in the Ile-Epo area of Lagos State, the DPO Oke-Odo swiftly led his men to the scene, and have since restored normalcy.

“Over fifty suspects have so far been arrested while the shanties they occupied have been destroyed, effectively dislodging them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has directed the prompt prosecution of the arrested hoodlums and has equally warned that the Command would decisively deal with anyone found breaching the peace, in accordance with the law.

“Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), Area Commander Alagbado and other Divisional Police Officers under the Area Command are currently on ground to forestall further breakdown of law and order.”