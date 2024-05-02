Confusion In Lagos As Hoodlums Clash, Set Market On Fire (PICTURES)

A clash between hoodlums in Lagos State’s Ile-Epo vicinity resulted in injuries to several individuals.

Naija News understands that a fight started in the area’s market on Wednesday night and extended into Thursday morning, resulting in the burning of shops and the destruction of goods.

Punch Metro correspondent who visited the scene of the incident gathered that the hoodlums restricted an early intervention by the police.

This morning, a fire service truck that entered the market was compelled to retreat after being attacked with stones.

See photos from the scene of the fire:

Meanwhile, 86 partitioned rooms, sized 10×10 and 12×10, where tenants reportedly pay N250,000 per annum, have been uncovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge, Ikoyi, on Lagos Island.

Naija News reports that Lagos State’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a terse statement via his X handle on Wednesday.

Wahab stated that the enforcement team of Lagos State’s Ministry of Environment and Water Resources had successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for various illegal activities, from beneath the Dolphin Estate bridge.

He wrote, “A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge.

“They have all been removed by the enforcement team of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.”