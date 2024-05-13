CDS Christopher Musa Visits Sanwo-Olu In Lagos

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, on Monday, paid a visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News reports that the CDS was on a courtesy visit to the Governor to thank him for hosting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, on Sunday.

During the visit, General Musa also appreciated Governor Sanwo-Olu for the constant support the Nigerian Military receives from his government.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Jubril Gawat, who disclosed the visit via his official X page, wrote: “Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu this morning received the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, on a Courtesy Visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

“The CDS is on a visit to the Governor to thank him on various initiatives the State Government has been doing to support the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“He also thanked Mr Governor for giving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a very warm welcome, as they came to introduce the #InvictusGames to the Governor yesterday.

“The CDS says the Nigerian Armed Forces remains professional and has continued to grow stronger under the leadership of Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.”