Breaking: Police Arrest Popular Nigerian Singer, Portable

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested popular Nigerian singer, Portable.

Naija News understands the singer was arrested for failing to pay the balance of a G-Wagon car he purchased from a vehicle dealer.

Portable was said to have purchased the vehicle worth N27m, paid only N13m, and refused to pay the N14m balance despite the car dealer’s efforts to get him to pay the balance.

According to Punch, whenever the car dealer contacted him to pay the balance, he usually claimed that the vehicle was bad.

Frustrated by the efforts to get Portable to pay the balance, the car dealer was said to have reported the matter to the police and policemen detailed to investigate the case arrested Portable.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Portable had been arrested.

He said, “Yes, Portable has been arrested. He bought G-Wagon for N27m, paid N13m and refused to pay the rest, claiming the vehicle was bad. We arrested him today.”

Meanwhile, Portable had recently alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is planning to arrest him upon his return to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the ‘Zazu’ hitmaker, who was abroad when he made the claim, aired the allegations during a recent Instagram live session with fans.

Portable’s troubles stem from a call to action by a self-proclaimed social media activist, known only as VeryDarkMan, who has reportedly urged the EFCC to investigate the singer for his treatment of the national currency.

This callout follows Portable’s public plea for forgiveness from the EFCC, where he asked for leniency if found guilty of any wrongdoing regarding his handling of the Naira.

In the live session, Portable expressed his fear of being detained upon his arrival in Nigeria.