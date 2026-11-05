2027: IGP Orders Arrest Of Politicians Who Destroy Opponent’s Campaign Posters, Billboards

The Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has ordered Commissioners of Police across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to take proactive measures to curb the destruction and defacing of campaign billboards and posters by political opponents.

The IGP noted that defacing or unlawfully removing another candidate’s campaign posters and billboards may constitute malicious damage, which is a criminal offence under applicable criminal laws.

He therefore warned politicians to stop the growing incidents of deliberate tearing, defacement, and destruction of political campaign posters, banners, and billboards belonging to rival candidates and political parties across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

IGP Disu said going forward, persons found culpable would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He warned that political sponsors and individuals who recruit, encourage or facilitate these criminal acts will equally be held accountable where evidence establishes their involvement.

Naija News reports that this directive was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu.

He warned that the Nigeria Police Force will not allow political thugs and troublemakers to turn the country into a theatre of lawlessness, noting that those who choose to break the law will face the full consequences of their actions.

“The Nigeria Police Force has observed with serious concern the growing incidents of deliberate tearing, defacement and destruction of political campaign posters, banners and billboards belonging to candidates and political parties across the country ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“The Force strongly condemns this act of political intolerance and warns political thugs, hoodlums and other mischief-makers involved to desist immediately.

“For the avoidance of doubt, destroying, defacing or unlawfully removing another candidate’s campaign posters and billboards may constitute malicious damage, which is a criminal offence under applicable criminal laws (Section 451 of the Criminal Code Act and Sections 326 of the Penal Code Law, which defines the offence of mischief). Political differences or loyalty to a particular party do not give anyone the right to destroy another candidate’s property or infringe on their right to campaign freely.

“The Force reiterates that all political parties and candidates, irrespective of their affiliation or status, are entitled to equal protection under the law. No individual or group has the right to determine whose campaign materials should be displayed or destroyed.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, has directed Commissioners of Police across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory to take proactive measures to prevent such acts, investigate reported incidents and ensure that persons found culpable are arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. Political sponsors and individuals who recruit, encourage or facilitate these criminal acts will equally be held accountable where evidence establishes their involvement.

“The Force calls on political parties, candidates and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully and respect the rights of others. Nigeria’s democratic process must not be undermined by political intolerance, intimidation or criminal conduct.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not allow political thugs and troublemakers to turn the nation’s political environment into a theatre of lawlessness. Those who choose to break the law will face the full consequences of their actions,” the statement read.