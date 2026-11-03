‘It’s Just Exhaustion’ – NDC Speaks On Peter Obi’s Health

The Deputy Campaign Spokesperson of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Sam Omale, has explained that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had a demanding schedule and constant travel between locations, which left him physically exhausted.

Naija News reports that Omale, during an interview on Channels Television, dismissed concerns over Peter Obi’s health, saying he is only suffering from exhaustion.

According to Omale, Peter Obi is passionate about his political activities and often handles several tasks at once, leaving little time to rest.

Omale maintained there was nothing medically wrong with Peter Obi, stressing that members of his team were trying to persuade him to get some sleep and rest.

He added that Peter Obi’s exhaustion would not affect the party’s ongoing campaigns.

He said, “Sometimes I wonder where he gets his energy from. He is in London today and the following morning in Enugu. I’m wondering how he does it. Exhaustion comes in; he is a human being.

“He is in perfect health. There’s nothing wrong with him. It’s just exhaustion, and we are trying to calm him down to take a sleep. He is fine.”

Meanwhile, Arise News Political Editor Sumner Sambo has predicted that Peter Obi will seek re-election if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

The journalist dismissed suggestions by some political actors that Obi would serve only one term and hand over power.

“Nothing will stop Peter Obi from seeking a second term if he wins. He will betray a one-term pact,” he said.

Sambo argued that once Obi becomes President, the Constitution guarantees his right to seek another term, and no informal agreement can stop him.