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Peter Obi Will Betray A One-Term Pact – Sambo

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • Arise News Political Editor Sumner Sambo predicted that Peter Obi would break a one-term pact and seek re-election if he wins the 2027 presidential election.
  • Sambo argued that the Constitution would allow Obi to seek a second term and that no informal agreement could prevent him.
  • Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed said northern voters were unlikely to support a Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket and warned Obi’s supporters against attacking him.

Arise News Political Editor Sumner Sambo has predicted that Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi will seek re-election if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Sambo said this on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Monday.

The journalist dismissed suggestions by some political actors that Obi would serve only one term and hand over power.

“Nothing will stop Peter Obi from seeking a second term if he wins. He will betray a one-term pact,” he said.

Sambo argued that once Obi becomes President, the Constitution guarantees his right to seek another term, and no informal agreement can stop him.

He added that Nigerian politicians always go for a second term once they get into power, and Obi would not be an exception.

In other news, former Labour Party (LP) vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has maintained that northern voters are unlikely to embrace the ticket of Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, in an interview with Symfoni TV, also cautioned Obi’s supporters, the Obidients, against attacking him over his position.

The economist said his assessment was based on his first-hand experience as Obi’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

“First, these people (Obidients) are always eager to attack. I said it is very unlikely that the North will support Peter Obi, very unlikely because I know what I have faced,” he said.

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Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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