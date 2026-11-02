2027: NDC Reacts As Abure Rejects Peter Obi,  Considers Tinubu, Atiku

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has dismissed the position of former National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, regarding the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Abure, in an interview with Punch, ruled out support for Peter Obi and expressed readiness to align with President Bola Tinubu or the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2027 election.

Abure, however, said his decision to support any of the major candidates would depend on the outcome of a pending Supreme Court case involving the Labour Party’s leadership, his political interests and ideology, and the candidate’s acceptability.

Reacting, the spokesperson for the NDC Presidential Campaign Council, Constance Ikokwu, in an interview with the aforementioned publication, said the party is unbothered by Abure’s position, stressing that Peter Obi is focused on his campaign and efforts to secure victory in 2027.

She said, “Mr Peter Obi is fully occupied with the campaign trail, focused on the important task of leading a national effort towards the 2027 presidential contest, an election that offers Nigerians an opportunity to rescue the country and change its direction.

“In the light of that, all we can say is good luck to Mr Julius Abure in his new ventures.”

Similarly, Peter Obi’s media aide, Idris Zekeri, said Abure’s decision not to support Peter Obi stemmed from personal grievances rather than the national interest.

Zekeri, however, acknowledged that not every Nigerian would support Peter Obi, describing such differences as part of the democratic process.

He stated, “We no longer talk about Abure. We have moved on from them. We have an election less than 70 days away, and then we are campaigning.

“The individual you mentioned (Abure) has now said he doesn’t want to support Obi, and his reason for that was that he has an axe to grind. I think he should be asking himself why he should place his personal sentiment and belief above national interest. But that is up to him.

“However, we are not discussing him. He is not critical to what we are doing at this time.”

Zekeri further called on Nigerians who believed in equity, justice, fairness, capacity, compassion and competence to support Peter Obi, whom he described as the most qualified candidate to move the country forward.