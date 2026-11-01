Tinubu Has Not Spent One Night In Imo State, Despite Spending Over 260 Days Abroad – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Tinubu of plunging Nigerians deeper into poverty.

Obi, who spoke in a statement on Sunday on the heels of his town hall meeting with the people of Imo State on Saturday, said the Tinubu administration has accumulated enormous debts without delivering commensurate improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Continuing his criticism of the Tinubu government, the NDC candidate said the President has not deemed it necessary to spend even one night in Imo State, despite spending over 260 days abroad.

Naija News reports that he added that his experience when he visited a market in Imo State, reminded him of how difficult life has become for ordinary Nigerians under the harsh economic policies of the current administration.

“Our conversations and engagement with the people continued yesterday, 31st October 2026, as we journeyed from Yenagoa to Owerri, Imo State, for another edition of our ongoing town hall meeting series.

“Upon arrival, I began with a visit to one of the markets in Owerri, where I interacted with traders, buyers and other residents. Their stories and experiences offered yet another sobering reminder of how difficult life has become for ordinary Nigerians under the harsh economic policies of this administration.

“In my remarks at the town hall meeting, I reminded the good people of Imo State that, after more than three years in office, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not considered it necessary to spend even one night in Imo State, despite spending over 260 days abroad.

“Meanwhile, his administration has accumulated enormous debts without delivering commensurate improvements in the lives of Nigerians. Our country is now ranked among the hungriest nations in the world, with over 140 million people living in multidimensional poverty. To compound this crisis, Nigeria remains one of the most terrorised countries in the world, while approximately 18 million children are out of school,” Obi wrote.

He, however, urged Nigerians to vote for him and the NDC in the 2027 elections, promising that things will get better for the citizens if elected.

“I reassured the people of Imo State that all hope is not lost. Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and I are committed to securing and uniting our country, making massive investments in critical sectors such as health and education, and lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“Among the leading contenders, we believe we possess the experience, competence, capacity, commitment and readiness required to undertake the difficult but necessary task of turning Nigeria around.

“During the interactive session, questions were also raised about the protection of our votes. I encouraged our people to come out in their numbers, exercise their democratic rights and, more importantly, remain vigilant and stay with their votes until the final results are declared.

“I sincerely thank our teeming supporters, party candidates, party members, organisers and, most importantly, the good people of Imo State for their warmth, enthusiasm and overwhelming support.

“The journey to a new Nigeria is a collective responsibility. Together, we can build a country that works for everyone.

“A New Nigeria is POssible, and Nigeria will be OK!”, he concluded.