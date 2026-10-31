‘Okorocha Wants To Reap Where He Did Not Sow ‘- Uzodinma’s Aide

Chief of Staff to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, has said former Governor, Rochas Okorocha, only resurfaced when it was time to share the outcome of a process he never participated in.

Naija News recalls that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday rejected the candidacy of Uzodimma for the Imo West Senatorial contest and declared Okorocha the winner.

Speaking on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ on Friday, Onuegbu said Okorocha was absent from all the key meetings and events leading to the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary in the state.

According to him, Okorocha cannot claim to be a stakeholder in the party when he deliberately stayed away from party activities and reconciliation meetings.

Onuegbu further stated that Governor Uzodimma tried to reach out to Okorocha and other aggrieved leaders after the APC primary, but they refused to pick up his calls.

The Chief of Staff said the APC in Imo is united and ready for the election, despite the noise from Okorocha’s camp.

He said, “Okorocha was absent from key events leading to Imo APC primary. He was nowhere to be found. He didn’t attend any reconciliation meeting, he didn’t show up for stakeholders’ meeting.

“He wants to reap where he did not sow. You cannot stay away and then come back to dictate who becomes a candidate.

“Okorocha heavily distorted the facts. At what point before the primary elections did he address Imo APC members as an aspirant?

“The law requires oral evidence from witnesses, not just conflicting documents. He was not physically present at most of the events leading up to the primaries.”