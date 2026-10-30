Uzodimma Wanted To Be Lawan’s Running Mate In 2022 – Okorocha

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has alleged that Governor Hope Uzodimma sought to be the running mate to former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in the 2022 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

Naija News reports that Okorocha made the claim on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television, hours after a Federal High Court declared him the winner of the APC primary for Imo West Senatorial District.

The former governor said Uzodimma had a habit of eyeing several political offices at once, including the Vice-Presidential office.

“Hope wants to be everything,” Okorocha said, claiming that the governor angled to be Lawan’s running mate in the 2022 contest.

He also questioned the quality of Uzodimma’s leadership, insisting that Imo residents were unhappy with his government.

Okorocha accused the governor of failing to tackle insecurity in the state, alleging that violence had escalated under his watch.

He compared Uzodimma’s handling of security with his own administration, saying he dealt with similar challenges without bloodshed.

The former governor advised Uzodimma to accept the court’s outcome rather than challenge it at the Court of Appeal.

“If I were him, let him forget going to appeal. Let him just accept this in good faith because he did not win an election,” Okorocha said.

He argued that the result could not be overturned by what he described as one person’s attempt to manipulate the process.

Okorocha said he spoke out to challenge what he described as poor leadership under the Uzodimma administration.