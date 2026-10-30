‘Uzodimma Get One Person To Write Results, He Has Never Won’ – Okorocha

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has claimed that Governor Hope Uzodimma never legitimately won any election, accusing him of relying on manipulated results to rise to power.

Naija News reports that Okorocha made the allegation during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday night, shortly after a Federal High Court in Abuja declared him the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for Imo West Senatorial District.

The former governor said he had detailed knowledge of Uzodimma’s political history and would make it public in due course.

“Hope has never won an election in his life. From the one that he got fourth position, and time will tell, I’ll give you the history. I have them at the tips of my fingers,” he said.

In the judgment delivered on Thursday, Justice Obiora Egwuatu held that Okorocha won the May 18 primary and barred Uzodimma from presenting himself as the APC candidate for the Imo West Senate seat.

The judge also directed the party to submit Okorocha’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission. The ruling dealt a blow to the governor’s reported ambition to go to the Senate in 2027.

Okorocha alleged that Uzodimma’s method was to have a single person write the election results, insisting the same thing happened during the disputed primary.

“What Hope does is just get one person in one room to write all the results like he did in this primary now, which is what is in contestation,” he said.

Pressed on the weight of the allegation, the former governor said the court had validated his claim.

“The court says so today, that all the results he presented was written by one person. Who wrote it? If it’s written in your favour, you must be aware of it,” he said.

Okorocha also linked the alleged pattern to Uzodimma’s emergence as governor, which followed a Supreme Court judgment.

“That same way, they wrote 388 votes by one person. But because the police adopted it and presented it to the court, and there was nobody who argued against that presentation of those 388, when he became governor from number four to number one, the hands of the judges were tied,” he said.

He maintained that the judiciary did not favour the governor, but was constrained by the documents presented to it.

“So it’s not true that the judiciary in any way favoured Hope. But it was because the hands of judges were tied, based on the facts of documents provided, for which nobody argued,” Okorocha said.