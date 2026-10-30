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‘Thugs Attacked Me, My Son-in-law Shot, Handcuffed As Criminal, My Daughter Beaten’ – Okorocha Speaks On Dumping APC

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Rochas Okorocha
Rochas Okorocha

Key Takeaways

  • Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has ruled out leaving the All Progressives Congress despite what he described as humiliation of his family.
  • Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Okorocha alleged that thugs attacked him, his son-in-law Uche Nwosu was shot and his daughter was beaten.
  • Okorocha said he would not leave the APC for anybody because he was among its founding fathers and gave the party its name.

Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has declared that there are no plans to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite the humiliation he and his family have faced.

Naija News reports that Okorocha made the remarks on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’, while speaking about his face-off with Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Okorocha recounted suffering thugs attack, escaping death, attempted murder of his person, shooting of his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu and the beating of his daughter.

The former senator said he was among the founding fathers of the APC and he would not leave the party for anybody.

According to Okorocha, “I didn’t go against the Imo State government, so why must the Imo State government be talking on a matter? The attempted murder of my person, when one of his thugs came to attack me, if not for the grace of God, when one of his policemen came to me and spoke in Hausa that, ‘Please leave this place or they will kill you.’

“Or is it the shooting of my in-law, and he was in hospital for nine months, or the handcuffing of Uche Nwosu as a criminal? They went to a church and shot before arresting him. Is it that which was resolved?

“No one in this country will take the humiliations that I have taken. No one in this country or in this world has taken the humiliation.

“Having seen my daughter beaten, her husband handcuffed, police officers macheted all over, and we are still members of the APC.

“I founded this party, and the name APC was given by Rochas Okorocha. Ask anybody, I was among the founding fathers of this party, and so I will not leave the party for anybody.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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