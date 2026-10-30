Tinubu: We Cannot Afford To Gamble For Four Years – Okorocha Warns Ndigbo

Former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has appealed to the people in the South-East to support the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, supporting Tinubu would amount to a strategic alliance that could benefit the South-East politically in the future.

Naija News reports that Okorocha spoke on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television.

Okorocha is currently in a legal battle with his successor, Governor Hope Uzodimma, over the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Imo West, with both laying claim to victory in the party’s primary election.

The APC, however, submitted Uzodimma’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate, prompting Okorocha to challenge the decision in court

On Thursday, the Federal Capital Territory High Court ruled that Okorocha secured the majority of votes cast in the primary and should be declared the winner.

Speaking after the judgement, Okorocha expressed confidence that Tinubu will win Imo State in the 2027 presidential election if he is on the ballot as the APC candidate for Imo West Senatorial District.

“What is important to me now is how Asiwaju will be elected in Imo State. With this, my name coming on the ballot paper now, Asiwaju can be sure that his victory is given in Imo State,” he said.

The former governor celebrated the ruling, insisting that the judiciary was not for sale.

He also said Uzodimma had “met his Waterloo,” alleging that the court had pronounced that his documents “were forged”.

Okorocha urged people in the South-East to approach the 2027 presidential election strategically, advising the Igbo to put political calculations ahead of emotions.

“As Southeasterners, we are not going to politics now with emotions; we have to go to politics with strategy. So, supporting Tinubu for Ndigbo is a strategic alliance.

“We cannot afford to gamble for four years. Any time Nigerians think it is the time for Ndigbo to be president, we should be proper presidents,” he said.