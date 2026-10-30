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Peter Obi Is A Fantastic Gentleman, But We Can’t Gamble – Okorocha Reveals Why South-East Must Support Tinubu

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By Justina Otio
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Rochas Okorocha and NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi
Rochas Okorocha and NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • Former Imo governor Rochas Okorocha urged the South-East to support Tinubu, arguing that Peter Obi’s proposed single presidential term was not the region’s best option.
  • Okorocha described Obi as a fantastic gentleman but said his support for Tinubu reflected a strategic alliance rather than emotion or sentiment.
  • Okorocha said he had not yet discussed his position with political stakeholders but planned to engage them and expected them to listen.

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has stated that the one-term proposal by the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is not the best option for the southeast.

He described Obi as a fantastic gentleman with a clear head but argued that Igbos cannot risk a four year gamble.

Naija News reports that Okorocha spoke on Channels Television on Thursday, following his victory at the Federal High Court over the authentic All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Imo West.

Obi is a fantastic gentleman, clear in his head. Oh, there’s nothing wrong with him. But we can’t gamble. We can’t do a four-year gamble this time,” he said.

Okorocha admitted that he had supported the idea of a single-term presidency in the past but insisted that the political circumstances had changed.

The former governor said political support should be based on strategic interests rather than emotions or public declarations.

So we are supporting Tinubu, not on an emotional or sentimental basis, but for a strategic alliance,” Okorocha said.

He said political choices, particularly when seeking greater opportunities for an Igbo presidency in the future, have far-reaching implications.

Okorocha maintained that the region should be able to negotiate political support based on its interests, rather than gamble on a single-term arrangement.

He also stated that he intended to engage political stakeholders on the matter, expressing confidence that they would listen to his position.

“I have not spoken to anybody, but I will speak, and they will hear me. They will listen to me,” he said.

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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