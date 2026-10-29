‘I Was Excited With The Judgement’ – Ganduje Tells Okorocha During Visit (Video)

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, paid a congratulatory visit to former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, at his Abuja residence on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the visit followed a Federal High Court judgment in Abuja that declared Okorocha the winner of the APC primary for Imo West Senatorial District.

Ganduje said he was delighted to learn of the judgment, describing it as a deserved victory for the former governor.

“I was excited when I heard the judgment. It is a well-deserved victory and a vindication of your struggle,” he told Okorocha.

Okorocha thanked the former APC chairman for the visit, describing him as a true friend and brother who stood by him in difficult times.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had earlier on Thursday ordered Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, to stop presenting himself as the APC candidate for the Imo West senatorial election slated for January 16, 2027.

The judge held that Uzodimma did not win the party’s primary held on May 18, which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored.

He ruled that evidence before the court showed that Okorocha polled the majority of the votes and should be recognised as the winner.

Justice Egwuatu consequently ordered the APC to forward Okorocha’s name to INEC as its candidate for the senatorial seat.

The Imo State Government has since rejected the judgment and vowed to challenge it at the Court of Appeal.