APC Reacts As Court Sacks Uzodimma As Imo West Senatorial Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State has insisted that Governor Hope Uzodimma remains its candidate for the Imo West Senatorial District.

Naija News reports that the party made this known in a statement released on Thursday by its State Publicity Secretary, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Abuja sacked Uzodimma as the APC candidate and replaced him with former governor Rochas Okorocha.

Reacting, the party maintained that Uzodimma won its senatorial primary election with the support of most party members, adding that he remains its choice for the Imo West seat.

The statement read: “The All Progressives Congress is aware of some unverified reports making the rounds across many social media platforms and being circulated by renowned opposition figures about a purported change in the candidacy of our Party for Imo West Senatorial District.

“The party wishes to state without any confusion that His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, remains the candidate of our Party for Imo West Senatorial District, having won the primaries of our great party with the overwhelming support of the majority of our party members.

“The party’s legal department shall study the outcome of a legal intervention in this matter and act accordingly.

“We urge our teeming party members and supporters of our great party to remain focused and undistracted and remain committed to working assiduously for the victory of our party across all constituencies in the state.”